Six Sigma: Benefits of implementing it in your organization

Published Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, 10:15 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Is your organization struggling with quality assessment and customer satisfaction? Have you ever wondered how other companies can produce exceptional quality products at a minimal cost and how can you do the same for your company?

If you answered yes, Six Sigma is the right solution for your business. So, if you’re interested in learning the program and why it’s beneficial, read on.

Benefits of adopting Six Sigma

Helps improve quality

Six Sigma is a business strategy that helps your organization increase customer satisfaction by improving product or service quality. It provides a detailed road map of the steps you need to take, from identifying areas for improvement to removing unnecessary costs from your business process until you achieve exceptional levels of quality.

Helps improve efficiency

The strategy also helps you reduce costs by improving the efficiency of your organization’s process. It does this by eliminating waste and improving production activities and processes.

Drive top-line growth

The tool is a highly tailored process that increases your profits through improved revenue generation. You can also increase demand for your products or services because it allows you to tune customer satisfaction.

Reduce turnover rates

The methodology can make your organization more attractive to potential employees because it allows you to generate profits. It, in turn, makes you a more profitable and stable company which is an attractive investment for job applicants who want stability and growth in their professional careers.

Enhance internal sharing

This strategy can ease collaboration and improve communication among your employees because it provides a common vocabulary.

It means that different individuals from various departments can communicate more efficiently to understand better what needs to be done for the organization to achieve its goals.

Good for business image

Six Sigma is so effective and popular that even your competition uses it. It means you’ll need to adopt the methodology if you want to maintain a competitive edge.

You can start small

While the strategy requires a high level of dedication from all your employees, you don’t have to implement the entire program right away. You should start with a pilot version of the methodology to familiarize your employees with it.

It’s flexible to your needs

As mentioned earlier, this method adapts easily to fit your unique business needs. It is why it has become popular among various industries and organizations worldwide.

If an organization implements the strategy for the first time, it can take up to six months before seeing results. But if you’re an existing Six Sigma user, then it’ll only take around three months to see improvements in your business.

It’s easy to learn

The strategy is easy to learn because it doesn’t require statistical analysis to use the methodology. All you need is data to help your organization achieve its goals and define its project scope. It also allows you to prioritize ideas, which helps make the entire process more efficient for organizations with limited resources or budgets.

Lack of resources is no excuse

Even if your organization doesn’t have the budget for additional staff members, you can still use this tool because you can take several free training courses online.

Another great thing about this strategy is that it’s not time-consuming to implement since all you need is a group of dedicated employees who will help you get the job done.

It helps you grow professionally

Six Sigma is a professional development tool that can teach your employees new skills and improve their existing ones to see how the vast array of projects they have been involved in has shaped the organization.

Your employees will also learn from their peers because the strategy encourages them to collaborate and share their knowledge.

It’s easy to integrate with other strategies

The methodology is also easy to integrate with other business processes because it’s a straightforward methodology customized based on your unique business needs.

Additionally, Six Sigma is known for its success factors that help ensure that your organization maintains a competitive advantage. It means you’ll have a better chance of avoiding the factors that could make your organization stagnant and keep it from hitting its full potential as an enterprise.

It’s transparent

The strategy encourages transparency among your employees by sharing their knowledge to work as a team to accomplish the organization’s goals.

It also encourages your employees to see your business as a living entity that can grow and thrive if they work together.

It helps build an innovative mindset

Six Sigma emphasizes continuously finding ways to improve existing products and services so you won’t have difficulty coping with the rapidly changing business environment.

It is why it’s a popular choice among various organizations as they seek to improve their existing products and services and thoroughly understand their customers’ needs.

Story by Darren Wilson