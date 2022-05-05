Six-run seventh pushes Richmond Flying Squirrels to sixth straight W

Published Wednesday, May. 4, 2022, 11:46 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

A six-run seventh inning launched the Richmond Flying Squirrels to a 7-3 come-from-behind victory against the Akron RubberDucks Wednesday night at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels (15-8) extended their win streak to six games and have won eight of the last 10.

After Manuel Alvarez (Loss, 1-2) exited the eighth inning with the bases loaded and one out, Jerson Ramirez threw a wild pitch that scored Tyler Fitzgerald from third base, tying the game at 3-3. Mike Gigliotti lashed a two-RBI single to right that gave the Flying Squirrels their first lead at 4-2.

After stealing second base, Gigliotti stole third base and scored on an Akron throwing error to put Richmond ahead by three runs.

Frankie Tostado ended the scoring train with a two-run homer to right field to pad the Richmond lead to 7-2.

Akron (11-12) opened the scoring in the fourth inning off an RBI double from Will Brennan.

On the first pitch of the fifth inning, Fitzgerald clobbered a solo home run to left field that tied the game, 1-1. It was his third home run of the season and his first at The Diamond.

Brennan put the RubberDucks back in front, 2-1, with an RBI single against Richmond starter Bryan Brickhouse in the sixth inning.

In the ninth, Micah Pries lined an RBI single that made the score 7-3 off R.J. Dabovich. Dabovich fired a fastball for a looking strikeout to secure the victory.

Brickhouse tied a season-high seven strikeouts over 6.0 innings. Ryan Walker (Win, 6-0) and John Russell each had scoreless outings and had two combined strikeouts.

Thursday night is a celebration of Cinco de Mayo and Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Night at The Diamond and the Flying Squirrels will dawn their Copa identities as Las Ardillas Volaforas. Plus, fans can see In-Your-Face Fireworks from up close and inside the fences following the game. Gates open at 5:30 with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Right-hander Gray Fenter (0-1, 4.05) will start for Richmond opposed by the RubberDucks’ right-hander Tanner Burns (1-0, 1.53).

Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-3866 or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

Like this: Like Loading...