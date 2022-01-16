Single-vehicle crash leads to fatality in Albemarle County

Albemarle County Police and Albemarle County Fire Rescue were dispatched to a call for a single-vehicle crash on the 4100 block of Free Union Road at 10:56 a.m. Saturday.

Responders arrived to find a vehicle had left the roadway and rolled over.

The driver, and sole occupant of the vehicle, died at the scene. The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Albemarle County Police Department’s Fatal Crash Reconstruction Team. This is the first traffic fatality investigated by ACPD in 2022.

