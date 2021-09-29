Shenandoah University selects first Marching Band director

Shenandoah University has chosen Shaun C. Evans, M.M., of Minneapolis, Minnesota, as its first Director of Athletic Bands. As such, he will lead the university’s first marching band, which will step off in the fall of 2022.

“Shaun provides the jet fuel to launch a standout marching and pep band experience like no other,” said Shenandoah University Vice President for Recruitment & Marketing and Chief Creative Officer Scott Spriggs, who led the search committee to find the university’s first-ever director of athletic bands. “He brings the full array of skills as a marching band musician, drum major, instructor, drill writer, and arranger. Students are at the center of his mission as he seeks to inspire and empower the first class as they take the Fall 2022 field in full force.”

Evans, who holds a Master of Music in conducting from the University of California, Los Angeles, and a certification in music education and a Bachelor of Music in saxophone performance from Georgia State University, is in the process of completing his Doctor of Music in conducting at the University of Minnesota. He begins at Shenandoah this week.

“I am very excited about the opportunity to make history with the students, faculty and staff at Shenandoah University,” Evans said. “Having participated in the inaugural season of a college marching band as a student, I have seen firsthand the positive impact that this program can have on the students, the university, and the community. I look forward to being a part of this formative experience in the role of director of athletic bands.”

Evans comes to Shenandoah with varied experience at the university and secondary levels, not only instructing bands, but also crafting marching band arrangements and drills and conducting clinics and workshops.

From 2019 until joining Shenandoah, Evans acted as the primary instructor for the University of Minnesota’s Gold Campus Band. He also guest conducted, managed, and taught sectionals for Wind Ensemble and Symphonic Band, and assisted with teaching and administration of “The Pride of Minnesota” Marching Band, including music arranging and drill design. While at UCLA, he assisted with teaching and administration of “The Solid Gold Sound” Marching Band, where his work included some drill design.

From 2014-2017, Evans was a band director at Harrison High School in Kennesaw, Georgia. There, he conducted one concert band and one orchestra, and team-taught two concert bands. He conducted multiple chamber ensembles and team-taught two jazz bands. He co-taught the 190-member Harrison Marching Band. During his time at Harrison, the program performed at the 2016 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, and won a host of championships.

Garnering its core values from the university mission statement, Shenandoah’s band will express the university’s vision as a forward-looking organization that promotes integrity, camaraderie and student diversity. Shenandoah will seek membership from its entire student body, with the eventual goal of having approximately 100 members. A new color guard will accompany the unit.

“We are always looking for ways to increase our fan engagement and improve our game-day atmosphere, and the addition of a marching band is going to be a huge part of this initiative,” said Shenandoah Associate Athletics Director Scott Musa.

“Shaun brings a level of dedication to creating a marching band that will be dynamic and exciting to watch and hear,” said Assistant Vice President of Recruitment and Admissions Andy Woodall, who also served on the search committee. “However, we’re even more thrilled about Shaun’s dedication to creating a program that is committed to student leadership, community, and personal growth. I have no doubt that Shaun is the right person to be leading Shenandoah in this new initiative.”