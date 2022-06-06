Shenandoah University joining Common App for 2022-23 application season

Prospective students applying to Shenandoah University for the 2022-23 academic year will soon be able to do so through The Common Application, an online college application platform that serves over 3 million applicants, teachers, counselors, and advisors across the United States and around the world each year.

By becoming a Common App member, Shenandoah is able to streamline the application process and gain exposure to prospective students who may not have otherwise considered SU. Common App helps simplify the college application process, including making the fee waiver process more efficient for eligible students. Each year, more than one million applicants use the Common App, and one-third of those applicants are the first in their family to pursue a college degree.

In addition to accessing the online application system, Shenandoah is able to make additional tools and services available to students, and those who support students, through Common App, including a mobile app, financial aid and scholarship information, virtual mentors, online portfolios and a vast library of counselor resources available in English and Spanish. Common App also offers around-the-clock technical support to all applicants and recommenders using the system.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with the Common Application and its membership,” said Andy Woodall, Shenandoah University’s assistant vice president for recruitment and admissions. “Shenandoah has shown through the years that we remain a place where students from all backgrounds can thrive. We look forward to learning more about the students we’ll be working with through our partnership with Common App.”

“The diversity of our membership helps us forge a direct and unambiguous path to a viable future for all students,” said Jenny Rickard, president and CEO of The Common Application. “Through membership with The Common Application, Shenandoah University has demonstrated a shared commitment to pursuing access, equity, and integrity in the college admission process. Thanks to our members, all students have the opportunity to easily apply to the college or university that will help them achieve their best future.”

Students who are considering applying to Shenandoah can create a Common App account now and their account will roll over to next year’s admissions season. Common App members can also use the Common App for transfer students, a separate application designed exclusively to meet the needs of transfer and adult student populations.

Like this: Like Loading...