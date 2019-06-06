Shenandoah pitcher Robert Klinchock selected by Detroit in 2019 MLB Draft

Standout pitcher Robert Klinchock ’19 has become the third member of the Shenandoah University baseball program drafted in the past four years with his selection Wednesday evening by the Detroit Tigers.

Klinchock, the Hornets No. 1 starter this season, was selected by the Tigers in the 35th round with pick No. 1042 of the 2019 Major League Baseball draft.

Klinchock finished his SU career with a 15-12 record and 141 strikeouts in 201 innings pitched. He was named to the 2019 ODAC All-Tournament Team.

The 2019 co-captain will report to the Tigers spring training home in Lakeland, Florida for assignment to one of its minor league affiliates.

The Tigers have two Gulf Coast League Rookie teams in Florida and a short season Class A team, the Connecticut Tigers.

Like this: Like Loading...



Pre-order for $20: click here.





The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history. Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is now available at a special pre-sale discounted price of $20. The book is expected to ship by June 10, 2019, and will retail for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google