Shenandoah National Park announces reopening schedule

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

Shenandoah National Park has announced a phased reopening of Skyline Drive, facilities, and the backcountry after its closure due to Hurricane Florence.

Skyline Drive, Big Meadows Lodge, and Skyland Lodge will reopen at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, September 14, 2018. Lewis Mountain Cabins, the backcountry, campgrounds, campstores, and waysides will reopen at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 15. Visitor Centers will reopen at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday. For more information about concession services, call please call 877-847-1919. The Park will continue to provide updates via its website (www.nps.gov/shen), its social media feeds, and its information line (540-999-3500, option 1, option 1).

Hurricane Florence’s predicted path brings its remnants into the area of Shenandoah National Park Monday and Tuesday. Park officials are monitoring its progress. Saturated soil continues to be a concern for tree falls so visitors should use caution when travel through the Park.

Shop Google

Comment

News From Around the Web