Shenandoah County: Slope failure closes Route 758

Part of Route 758 (Woodstock Tower Road) in Shenandoah County is closed until further notice due to a slope failure that has damaged the roadway. Route 758 is a winding, unpaved road that crosses Massanutten Mountain between Fort Valley and the town of Woodstock. The entire mountain stretch is closed to all traffic.

The Virginia Department of Transportation is assessing options for repairing Route 758, but there is no estimate on when the road will reopen. All work is weather permitting.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.

