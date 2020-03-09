 

Seth Megginson: March 8 NCAA Tournament Bracketology Update

Published Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020, 10:24 pm

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Top 4 Seeds

basketball

Photo Credit: nobeastsofierce

1. Kansas 2. Baylor 3. Gonzaga 4. Dayton

Midwest (Indianapolis)

1. Kansas V 16. NC Central/ Prairie View A&M (Omaha NE)
8. Rutgers V 9. USC (Omaha NE)
5. BYU V 12. Stephan F Austin (Spokane WA)
4. Ohio State V 13. Vermont (Spokane WA)
6. Michigan V 11. Utah State (Greensboro NC)
3. Duke V 14. Colgate (Greensboro NC)
7. Virginia V 10. Texas Tech (Albany NY)
2. Villanova V 15. North Dakota State (Albany NY)

East (New York City)

1.Dayton V 16. Wright State (Cleveland OH)
8. Arizona V 9. Oklahoma (Cleveland OH)
5. Butler V 12. East Tennessee State (St. Louis MO)
4. Kentucky V 13. New Mexico State (St. Louis MO)
6. Iowa V 11. Cincinnati (Albany NY)
3. Seton Hall V 14. Bradley (Albany NY)
7. Providence V 10. Indiana (Greensboro NC)
2. Maryland V 15. Hofstra (Greensboro NC)

South (Houston)

1.Baylor V 16. Winthrop (Omaha NE)
8. St. Mary (CA) V 9. Florida (Omaha NE)
5. Wisconsin V 12. Liberty (Sacramento CA)
4. Oregon V 13. Akron (Sacramento CA)
6. Penn State V 11. Wichita St/Stanford (St. Louis MO)
3. Creighton V 14. UC Irvine (St. Louis MO)
7. Illinois V 10. Xavier (Tampa FL)
2. Florida State V 15. Arkansas Little Rock (Tampa FL)

West (Los Angeles)

1.Gonzaga V 16. Robert Morris/Siena (Spokane WA)
8. LSU V 9. Colorado (Spokane WA)
5. Auburn V 12. Yale (Tampa FL)
4. Louisville V 13. North Texas (Tampa FL)
6. West Virginia V 11. Richmond/Arizona State (Cleveland OH)
3. Michigan State V 14. Belmont (Cleveland OH)
7. Houston V Marquette (Sacramento CA)
2. San Diego State V East Washington State (Sacramento CA)

Last Four in

Wichita State
Stanford
Richmond
Arizona State

First Four Out

Texas
NC State
UCLA
Memphis

New Teams In

Cincinnati
Arizona State
Bradley
Winthrop

Teams Now Out

Tulsa
Texas
Northern Iowa
Radford



augusta free press
augusta free press news

UVA Basketball Fans!

uva basketball team of destiny
Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”

Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Buy here.