Seth Megginson: March 8 NCAA Tournament Bracketology Update

1. Kansas 2. Baylor 3. Gonzaga 4. Dayton

1. Kansas V 16. NC Central/ Prairie View A&M (Omaha NE)

8. Rutgers V 9. USC (Omaha NE)

5. BYU V 12. Stephan F Austin (Spokane WA)

4. Ohio State V 13. Vermont (Spokane WA)

6. Michigan V 11. Utah State (Greensboro NC)

3. Duke V 14. Colgate (Greensboro NC)

7. Virginia V 10. Texas Tech (Albany NY)

2. Villanova V 15. North Dakota State (Albany NY)

1.Dayton V 16. Wright State (Cleveland OH)

8. Arizona V 9. Oklahoma (Cleveland OH)

5. Butler V 12. East Tennessee State (St. Louis MO)

4. Kentucky V 13. New Mexico State (St. Louis MO)

6. Iowa V 11. Cincinnati (Albany NY)

3. Seton Hall V 14. Bradley (Albany NY)

7. Providence V 10. Indiana (Greensboro NC)

2. Maryland V 15. Hofstra (Greensboro NC)

1.Baylor V 16. Winthrop (Omaha NE)

8. St. Mary (CA) V 9. Florida (Omaha NE)

5. Wisconsin V 12. Liberty (Sacramento CA)

4. Oregon V 13. Akron (Sacramento CA)

6. Penn State V 11. Wichita St/Stanford (St. Louis MO)

3. Creighton V 14. UC Irvine (St. Louis MO)

7. Illinois V 10. Xavier (Tampa FL)

2. Florida State V 15. Arkansas Little Rock (Tampa FL)

1.Gonzaga V 16. Robert Morris/Siena (Spokane WA)

8. LSU V 9. Colorado (Spokane WA)

5. Auburn V 12. Yale (Tampa FL)

4. Louisville V 13. North Texas (Tampa FL)

6. West Virginia V 11. Richmond/Arizona State (Cleveland OH)

3. Michigan State V 14. Belmont (Cleveland OH)

7. Houston V Marquette (Sacramento CA)

2. San Diego State V East Washington State (Sacramento CA)

Wichita State

Stanford

Richmond

Arizona State

Texas

NC State

UCLA

Memphis

Cincinnati

Arizona State

Bradley

Winthrop

Tulsa

Texas

Northern Iowa

Radford

