Seth Megginson: March 11 NCAA Tournament Bracketology Update
Top 4 Seeds
1. Kansas 2. Baylor 3. Gonzaga 4. Dayton
Midwest (Indianapolis)
1. Kansas V 16. NC Central/ Prairie View A&M (Omaha NE)
8. Rutgers V 9. USC (Omaha NE)
5. Auburn V 12. Stephan F Austin (Spokane WA)
4. Ohio State V 13. Vermont (Spokane WA)
6. Michigan V 11. Utah State (Greensboro NC)
3. Duke V 14. Colgate (Greensboro NC)
7. Virginia V 10. Texas Tech (Albany NY)
2. Villanova V 15. North Dakota State (Albany NY)
East (New York City)
1. Dayton V 16. Northern Kentucky (Cleveland OH)
8. Arizona V 9. Oklahoma (Cleveland OH)
5. BYU V 12. East Tennessee State (St. Louis MO)
4. Kentucky V 13. New Mexico State (St. Louis MO)
6. Iowa V 11. Cincinnati (Albany NY)
3. Seton Hall V 14. Bradley (Albany NY)
7. Providence V 10. Indiana (Greensboro NC)
2. Maryland V 15. Hofstra (Greensboro NC)
South (Houston)
1. Baylor V 16. Winthrop (Omaha NE)
8. St. Mary (CA) V 9. Florida (Omaha NE)
5. Wisconsin V 12. Liberty (Sacramento CA)
4. Oregon V 13. Akron (Sacramento CA)
6. Penn State V 11. Wichita St/Stanford (St. Louis MO)
3. Creighton V 14. UC Irvine (St. Louis MO)
7. Illinois V 10. Xavier (Tampa FL)
2. Florida State V 15. Arkansas Little Rock (Tampa FL)
West (Los Angeles)
1. Gonzaga V 16. Robert Morris/Siena (Spokane WA)
8. LSU V 9. Colorado (Spokane WA)
5. Butler V 12. Yale (Tampa FL)
4. Louisville V 13. North Texas (Tampa FL)
6. West Virginia V 11. Richmond/Arizona State (Cleveland OH)
3. Michigan State V 14. Belmont (Cleveland OH)
7. Houston V Marquette (Sacramento CA)
2. San Diego State V East Washington State (Sacramento CA)
Last Four in
Wichita State
Stanford
Richmond
Arizona State
First Four Out
Texas
NC State
UCLA
Northern Iowa
New Teams In
Northern Kentucky
Teams Now Out:
Wright State
