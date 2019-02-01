Second-half cold spell dooms VMI in loss at UNCG

Down 43-33 at the half, the VMI basketball team went cold in the second half as the Keydets were outscored 50-33 by the host UNCG Spartans to allow UNCG to roll to a 93-66 win Thursday night at Greensboro Coliseum.

The first half proved exciting with two lead changes and three ties, but the Spartans began to pull away late in the half with a 15-0 spurt before extending the lead after the half with an 18-2 run. UNCG was dominant in the paint with 48 points and capitalized on VMI turnovers with 21 points from 12 Keydet mistakes.

The Keydets hit eight threes in the opening half but went 2-10 from then on to falter as the game progressed. UNCG also won the rebounding battle by a 44-27 tally.

“We were pretty even for the first four, four-minute segments in the first half and then we got into that lull late which put us behind 10 at the half,” said VMI head coach Dan Earl. “They have a variety of guys who can score the ball and certainly in the second half our defense was like Swiss cheese. If we can’t individually guard the ball, we have to be in the gaps more and play more team defense.”

“Credit UNCG. They are a very good team and when they spread it, they made shots. Our defensive effort was not where it needed to be tonight. It’s a good time for us to get away for a couple of days and get healed up, but we have to stay strong and continue to get better. I’m confident we will. We could use some much needed rest, but we have to continue to fight with some home games coming up.”

Sophomore guard Greg Parham scored 11 points for his first game in double figures since the Jan. 12 Wofford matchup. Bubba Parham led the Keydets with 12 points while Myles Lewis poured in 11 and Garrett Gilkeson had 10.

Isaiah Miller and Demetrius Troy led the way for the Spartans with 20 points apiece while Francis Alonso contributed 17.

The Keydets have the weekend off from competition and will return to SoCon action next Thursday, Feb. 7 with a home game versus Chattanooga slated for 7 p.m. at Cameron Hall.