Search continues in Shenandoah National Park for missing Charlottesville woman

The search for 55 year-old Julia Christine Devlin that began July 17 continues in Shenandoah National Park.

Devlin was last seen in Charlottesville on July 14. Her white Lexus sedan was found wrecked and abandoned in the southern part of Shenandoah National Park on July 17. Security footage revealed that her car entered the park late on the day of July 14.

Devlin is 55 years old, 5’7” tall, 150 pounds and has dark blonde hair.

The National Park Service is leading the investigation. The search operation is being continued by Shenandoah National Park and the Virginia Department of Emergency Services. Canine teams are also on site.

Shenandoah National Park officials urge the public to avoid the area. Due to the ongoing investigation and search dogs activity, the Park is not recruiting volunteers.

If anyone has seen Devlin or has any information about her disappearance, please contact the ISB tip line: 888-653-0009 or online at go.nps.gov/SubmitATip or email nps_isb@nps.gov.