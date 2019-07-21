Salem Red Sox run to 5-4 win at Myrtle Beach

Salem trailed 3-0 late, but the offense came alive in the eighth, and the Red Sox went on to a 5-4 win at Myrtle Beach Saturday night.

Edgar Corcino lined a deep single to center with two outs in the eighth, scoring Ryan Fitzgerald, and when Pelicans catcher Miguel Amaya attempted to throw to third base to tag Victor Acosta, the ball flew into left field, allowing both Acosta and Corcino scored to draw the Sox even, 3-3.

Tyler Durna reclaimed the lead for Myrtle Beach in the bottom of the frame with an RBI single to advance 4-3 over Salem.

Patience at the plate and aggression on the base path paid off again for the Red Sox in the ninth inning. Dylan Hardy started the frame with a walk, Nick Lovullo reached on an error to push runners to the corners. Again with two outs, Fitzgerald delivered a two-run double for Salem’s first lead, 5-4.

Andrew Schwaab shut the door on Myrtle Beach, striking out three and leaving two stranded to secure the win and his eighth save.

What’s Next

Salem Red Sox at Myrtle Beach Pelicans Saturday, July 21 2019. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 PM EST.

RHP Daniel Gonzalez vs. RHP Paul Richan

Listen: SalemSox.com, TuneIn Radio, ESPN Blacksburg WKEX 1430 AM/94.1 FM, WGMN 1240 AM/93.3 FM

Watch: MiLB.TV

Like this: Like Loading...





Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable run Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.



The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.







Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google