Safest state in America? Virginia ranks well as a whole but cybersecurity lacking

What is the safest state in America? It depends on what metrics you are looking at.

During National Cyber Security Awareness Month, TOP Data looked at a map of security levels in all 50 states for cybercrime. More than 5 billion sensitive records were compromised through online breaches in 2018 and 2019, according to Online Trust Alliance.

Credit card fraud, identity theft and personal data breaches have made about 17,600 victims on the West Coast alone, making that region the most insecure for cybersecurity.

Virginia ranked #29 of 50 in a new study by TOP Data thanks to good ratings under package theft and unemployment rate.

Virginia rated poorly on investment crime, extortion rate and personal data breaches, according to the report.

Beyond financial services, the overall report of safest states looked at other factors including personal safety, public safety, mental health, transportation and infrastructure and public safety.

While Virginia ranked lower on financial security, other areas were much better.

The results were calculated using 37 metrics distributed in six categories: Personal safety, public safety, financial safety, mental health, transportation and infrastructure and public safety.

Virginia rankings overall were:

Public Safety: #3

Personal Safety: #9

Transportation and Infrastructure: #10

Mental Health: #18

Public Security: #28

Financial Safety: #29

When looking at all six factors, Virginia ranks more favorably at #7.

The states ranking safer than Virginia were New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Vermont and Idaho.

The states ranking the least safe overall were Alaska, Nevada, New Mexico, Louisiana, Arkansas and Montana.

For the full report, visit https://topagency.com/report/safest-states-in-america/