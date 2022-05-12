Rodriguez strikes out eight, Rutschman hits first Norfolk homer in Tides’ loss

The Norfolk Tides (15-18) fell in a back-and-forth affair against the Memphis Redbirds (17-16), 5-2, on Thursday at Harbor Park.

In a contest featuring four of MLB.com’s Top 100 prospects, MLB Pipeline’s Game of the Month lived up to the hype. Adley Rutschamn launched his first home run of the season in the seventh to break a 1-1 dealock, but the lead was short lived as Nolan Gorman blasted a two-run home run in the eighth to give the Redbirds a 3-2 lead that they would not give back.

Top ranked pitching prospects Grayson Rodriguez and Matthew Liberatore went toe-to-toe on the mound, as each starter allowed just one run each and combined for 13 strikeouts.

Rodriguez equaled his season-high by fanning eight over 5.0 innings of work, allowing his run on three hits. Working with Adley Rutschman behind the plate for the 14th time in his career, Rodriguez is now 5-2 with a 2.25 ERA (16 ER, 64.0 IP) with 93 strike­outs and 22 walks.

Norfolk opened the scoring in the third, when Kyle Stowers delivered an RBI-single with two outs to give the Tides a 1-0 lead. Memphis drew even in the fifth on a sacrifice fly from Alec Burleson. The Redbirds would go on to plate two insurance runs in the ninth on three doubles to take a 5-2 lead.

The two clubs are back in action tomorrow night, with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. LHP Kevin Smith (0-1, 1.15) is slated to take the mound for Norfolk. He will be facing RHP Zack Thompson (1-0, 4.23), who is scheduled to start for Memphis.

