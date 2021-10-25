Rockbridge Cattlemen’s Association Dinner set for Thursday

The Rockbridge Cattlemen’s Association annual dinner meeting is set for Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at the South River Volunteer Fire Department in Fairfield.

The cost of the dinner is $5/member, $10/nonmember.

The keynote speaker is Dr. Vitor Mercadante, Virginia Tech. Mercadante will give a presentation on differences observed at Virginia Tech research herds, and Department of Corrections beef cattle herds in spring vs. fall calving operations in terms of weaning weights, pregnancy percentages, calving percentages and pounds of calf weaned per cow exposed.

To register, contact benner89@vt.edu or 540-245-5750 ext. 2 or stanleyt@vt.edu at 540-463-4734 ext. 2 by Tuesday reserve a spot at the dinner.