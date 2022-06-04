Richmond splits Friday doubleheader with Akron

The Richmond Flying Squirrels split a doubleheader against the Akron RubberDucks Friday night at Canal Park, falling in the first game, 6-2, before a three-homer game and 6-4 victory in Game 2.

The RubberDucks (28-21) collected six runs through the third and fourth innings and held the Flying Squirrels (27-22) to three hits in Game 1. Richmond had a trio of home runs in Game 2 and have launched five homers against the RubberDucks this week.

Game 1

Win: Logan Allen (3-3)

Loss: Kyle Harrison (0-1)

Save: Nic Enright (9)

TOG: 1:51

Box Score

The Richmond Flying Squirrels scored a pair of runs in the seventh inning but could not complete the comeback in a 6-2 loss against the Akron RubberDucks in the first game of a doubleheader.

Will Wilson led off the seventh with a single but Allen tossed back-to-back strikeouts before being replaced by reliever Jared Janczak. The right-hander allowed two walks to load the bases and Franklin Labour launched a two-RBI single to break the shutout and close the score to 6-2. After Robert Emery was hit by a pitch, Akron called in Nic Enright (Save, 9), who induced a flyout and left the bases loaded to lock up the RubberDucks win.

Akron starter Logan Allen (Win, 3-3) tied a career-high 6.2 innings pitched while striking out eight Flying Squirrels in Game 1 of the doubleheader. Richmond mustered two hits and four total baserunners against Allen, who threw 97 pitches.

With two runners on and two outs in the third inning, George Valera launched a three-run home run to center field to give the RubberDucks a 3-0 lead.

Akron followed with three more runs in the fourth inning to grow its advantage to 6-0. Marcos Gonzalez drove in a run with a double, Daniel Schneemann lofted a sacrifice fly that scored a runner from third and Bo Naylor lined an RBI single against Richmond starter Kyle Harrison (Loss, 0-1). Gray Fenter entered the fourth inning with two runners on base with two outs and fired a strikeout to end the inning. Fenter pitched a scoreless 1.1 innings, retiring all four batters he faced.

Harrison finished his start with six runs allowed off five hits and four walks with six strikeouts.

Game 2

Win: Bryan Brickhouse (3-3)

Loss: Luis Oviedo (0-1)

Save: Chris Wright (6)

Attendance: 5,645

TOG: 1:56

Box Score

The Flying Squirrels homered three times and held off the RubberDucks for a 6-4 lead in the second game of Friday’s doubleheader.

After two baserunners reached to lead off the game, Sean Roby brought them home with a three-run homer to give Richmond a 3-0 lead. It was Roby’s 13th home run of the season and his third over the last four games.

Akron made it a 3-2 game in the bottom of the first after Micah Pries launched an RBI double and Jose Tena lined an RBI single to center field.

The RubberDucks evened the contest, 3-3, in the second when Jonathan Engelmann lifted a solo home run off Richmond starter Byran Brickhouse (Win, 3-3). The right-hander finished the night with four runs allowed off six hits in five innings.

In the third inning, Tyler Fitzgerald propelled a two-run homer off Akron starting pitcher Luis Oviedo (Loss, 0-1) and gave the Flying Squirrels a 5-3 advantage. It was Fitzgerald’s seventh home run of the season, which is tied for the second-most homers on the team.

In the bottom of the third, Micah Pries drew the RubberDucks within a run when he grounded into a double play that scored a runner from third base.

Robert Emery hammered a solo home run to lead off the fourth and gave Richmond a two-run advantage at 6-4. All six runs for the Flying Squirrels scored off of home runs.

Taylor Rashi struck out two of four batters faced in a scoreless eighth inning. Chris Wright (Save, 6) worked around two walks with two outs in the seventh, firing a looking strikeout to secure the Richmond win.

The road trip continues Saturday when the Flying Squirrels take on the RubberDucks with a 7:05 p.m. first pitch. Neither team has announced its starting pitcher for the contest.

Following the road trip, the Flying Squirrels return to Richmond for a six-game series against the Erie SeaWolves from June 7-12. Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-3866 or at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

