Richmond Flying Squirrels snap losing skid with win over RubberDucks

The Richmond Flying Squirrels used a three-run fifth inning and a lockdown performance from the bullpen to defeat the Akron RubberDucks, 5-2, on Saturday at The Diamond in front of 9,243 fans.

The win snapped a four-game losing streak for Richmond (13-25).

Trailing 2-1 in the fifth inning, Chris Shaw hit a shallow fly ball to center field with Johneshwy Fargas on second base and two outs. Akron (19-22) centerfielder Daniel Johnson could not catch the pop up, allowing Fargas to score and the inning to continue.

Two pitches later, Jalen Miller smacked an RBI single to left field off left-hander Tanner Tully (Loss, 3-4) to bring in Shaw and give the Flying Squirrels the lead. Next, Jacob Heyward added to the Richmond lead with an RBI single to make it 4-2.

Facing his former organization for the first time, right-hander Kieran Lovegrove (Win, 2-2) retired all six batters he faced across the fifth and sixth innings in his first appearance since his activation off of the 7-day injured list. Relievers Tyler Cyr and Sam Moll (Save, 1) combined for three more hitless and scoreless innings out of the bullpen to secure the win.

The RubberDucks scored their lone runs of the game in the top of the first against right-hander Brandon Lawson. Lawson allowed four straight hits, including a two-run single to Wilson Garcia, to help give Akron an early 2-0. Lawson eventually stranded the bases loaded in the first inning before scattering three hits across his final three frames.

The Flying Squirrels finish their series against the Akron RubberDucks on Sunday, when left-hander Caleb Baragar (0-0, 3.68 ERA) is scheduled to face Akron right-hander Jake Paulson (2-1, 4.36 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m., and coverage begins with the Flying Squirrels Pregame Warmup at 12:35.

The character “Chase” from Nickelodeon’s PAW Patrol will be patrolling The Diamond on Sunday, posing for photos and meet-and-greets on the Funnville Fan Zone Main Stage throughout the game. Meet-and-greet times scheduled for 1:15-1:45 PM, 2:15-2:45 PM, 3:15-3:45 PM, 4:15-4:45 PM (approximate times, subject to change). Gates open at Noon.

Additionally, fans can bid on game-worn PAW Patrol jerseys (adult sizes) featuring featuring characters from Nickelodeon’s PAW Patrol. Proceeds from the jersey auction benefit Bike for Blue and the MDA Summer Camp.

Join the Flying Squirrels in honoring local law enforcement, firefighters and EMS who keep our communities safe. On the way into Funnville on Sunday, stop by the Richmond Ambulance Authority’s Bike Safety Rodeo course presented by the British Swim School in the Red Lot located between The Diamond and Arthur Ashe Center.

Every Sunday in Funnville, families are invited down to the field to play catch in the outfield from 12:15-12:35 PM presented by Nesquik. Fans can enter the field through the Section 107-108 field gate near the first base dugout.

Stay after the game and cheer on the Richmond Police and Richmond Fire departments in the 6th annual Guns and Hoses Charity Softball Game to benefit Bike for Blue and the MDA Summer Camp.

Tickets are on sale now for the 2019 Eastern League All-Star Week presented by Genworth. The All-Star Week festivities begin on Sunday, July 7 with Mayor Levar Stoney’s All-Star Week Kickoff on Brown’s Island, followed by the All-Star Country Music Jam on Monday, July 8, headlined by Big & Rich with special guests Cowboy Troy and DJ Sinister at Virginia Credit Union LIVE! at Richmond Raceway. The Celebrity Home Run Derby is Tuesday, July 9 and the festivities wrap up with the 2019 Eastern League All-Star Game on Wednesday, July 10.

For tickets or more information, call 804-359-3866 (FUNN), visit SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets or stop by the Flying Squirrels box office.

