Report: Tim Kaine surpasses $20M fundraising mark

Sen. Tim Kaine has surpassed the $20 million fundraising mark for the 2018 campaign cycle, raising more than $2.4 million in the third quarter of 2018. This period, 73 percent of Kaine’s donors were from the Commonwealth of Virginia, and he brought in nearly $1 million online through a total of 21,522 individual online contributions. The average online contribution this quarter was $45.

Kaine is running an aggressive coordinated campaign with downballot Democratic congressional candidates. Together, they have more than 60 field organizing staff and more than two dozen offices across the Commonwealth. Kaine has focused on “building a high-tech and high-touch voter-mobilization program for himself and his running mates,” according to the Richmond Times Dispatch.

This is a sharp contrast with the Republicans. As NPR reported this week, “[GOP Senate candidate Corey] Stewart has mostly been campaigning alone, and other Republican House candidates have largely been avoiding him.”

Kaine is mobilizing resources for a final get-out-the-vote operation to benefit his campaign, as well as the Democratic congressional campaigns, including new television and digital advertising, phone banking and text message voter contact programs, and traditional door-to-door canvassing.

