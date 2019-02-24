Rep. McEachin introduces African American Burial Grounds Network Act

Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04) held a press conference Saturday with community leaders to mark the introduction of the African American Burial Grounds Network Act,” a bill that would provide federal support for historic African-American burial grounds in need of assistance to ensure their preservation for future generations.

In honor of Black History Month, Representatives A. Donald McEachin and Alma S. Adams co-introduced the “African American Burial Grounds Network Act” in the House of Representatives last Wednesday. This legislation would create a voluntary national network of historic African-American burial grounds and would provide information, technical support, and grants to aid in the research, identification, preservation, and restoration of burial sites within the network.

“For more than two centuries, African-American cemeteries have suffered unjust abuse and neglect,” said Congressman McEachin. “African-American burial grounds are an essential part of our nation’s history and deserve protection. I am proud to co-introduce this legislation, which supports the preservation and restoration of these sacred sites, including Evergreen and East End Cemeteries in my district. Descendants of those interred should be able to visit these sites to honor and remember their family members.”

Historically, the documentation and protection of African-American burial grounds have been shamefully neglected. This legislation aims to address this injustice by providing federal recognition and support for these sacred sites.

Full bill text is available here. Fact sheet is available here. You can view the press event here.

