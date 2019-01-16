Rep. Ben Cline applauds re-opening of Farm Service Agency offices in Virginia

Congressman Ben Cline (VA-06) applauded Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue’s announcement that 40 Farm Service Agency offices in Virginia, including several serving the Sixth District, will temporarily re-open to provide essential services.

“Agri-businesses in the Sixth Congressional District depend on access to capital to manage their operations and keep their businesses running without disruption,” Cline said. “Secretary Perdue and the Trump Administration have made the right decision to provide essential services that will minimize the impact on our producers with existing farm loans. FSA offices will be open for three days to assist farmers with processing certain payments, servicing loans, and to provide other specific services.”

USDA announced today that FSA offices will re-open on Jan. 17, 18, and 22 to provide certain services. Offices that will be open serving the Sixth District include:

Augusta Service Center, 70 Dick Huff Lane, Verona, VA 24482 (540) 248-6218

Bedford Service Center, 1031 Turnpike Rd., Bedford, VA 24523 (540) 586-9646

Bonsack Service Center, 36 Executive Circle, Roanoke, VA 24012 (540) 977-2698

Harrisonburg Service Center, 1934 Deyerle Ave., Harrisonburg, VA 22801 (540) 433-9126

Lexington Service Center, 40 Magnolia Sq., Ste 5, Lexington, VA 24450 (540) 463-7124

Rockingham Service Center, 1934 Dyerle Ave. Suite C, Harrisonburg, VA 22801 (540) 433-9126

Shenandoah Service Center, 722-A East Queen St., Strasburg, VA 22657 (540) 465-2424

A full list of offices reopening is available here.

