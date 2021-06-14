Remains of Charlottesville man recovered in Goochland County

A Charlottesville man was found dead from injuries in an accident near the flyover from I-288 to westbound I-64 reported Saturday.

Virginia State Police responded early Saturday to an abandoned 2005 Cadillac sedan sitting across the travel lanes of the flyover. The Cadillac had damage from running off the road to the left and striking the jersey wall.

No one associated with the Cadillac was located in the surrounding area or at local service stations.

At 11:43 p.m. on Saturday, State Police located a deceased person in the thick brush under the flyover from I-288 to westbound I-64.

The deceased has been identified as Devin M. Dickerson, 27, of Charlottesville. At this stage of the investigation, Dickerson is believed to have been the driver of the Cadillac. There was no obvious sign of trauma. His remains were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Richmond for autopsy and examination.

VSP is asking for the public’s help in the ongoing investigation. Anyone who witnessed the crash, came across the vehicle, or saw anything at all out of the ordinary, is encouraged to contact us at questions@vsp.virginia.gov or call us at (804) 609-5656.

