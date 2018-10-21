Redskins top Cowboys, maintain lead in NFC East

Brett Maher missed on a potential game-tying 52-yard field goal on the final play, allowing the Washington Redskins to escape with a 20-17 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

The Cowboys (3-4) had driven from their own 36 to the Washington 28 in the final 1:09 of regulation, getting into position for what would have been a 47-yard attempt from Maher.

A snap infraction on the first effort at the kick pushed the ball back five yards, and Maher’s attempt hooked left in the final few yards of its trajectory, ultimately hitting the left upright and bounding into the end zone as time expired.

The game was tied at 7-7 at the half, after a Dak Prescott 49-yard TD pass to Michael Gallup with a minute to go in the second quarter knotted things up. Washington (4-2) had scored on its opening drive, on a 23-yard TD pass from Alex Smith to Kapri Bibbs.

The Redskins dominated the predominant part of the second half, but was only able to get a pair of Dustin Hopkins field goals to take a 13-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

Maher was good from 47 with 9:46 to go to cut the margin to 13-10.

Washington got separation, scoring on a Preston Smith fumble recovery with 4:55 to go that made it 20-10 Redskins.

Prescott led a 12-play, 74-yard drive culminating in a 1-yard Prescott TD run that made it a field-goal game with 1:37 to go.

Washington was unable to get a first down on its next drive, giving the Cowboys one last chance to tie or win the game on their final possession.

Dallas had a 324-305 advantage in total yards, but also committed two turnovers, while the ‘Skins played error-free football in that respect.

Prescott threw for 273 yards, completing 22 of his 35 pass attempts, with a touchdown pass.

Ezekiel Elliott had just 34 yards on 15 carries, as the Washington defense bottled up the Cowboys running game.

‘Skins tailback Adrian Peterson had 99 yards on 24 carries. Smith threw for 178 yards and a touchdown, completing 14 of his 25 pass attempts.

