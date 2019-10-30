Proposals being accepted for Community Development Block Grant, HOME Investment Partnership Funding

The City of Charlottesville will be accepting proposals for 2020 CDBG and HOME Funding through Dec. 3.

Projects will support a viable urban community through the provision of decent housing, a suitable living environment, and economic opportunity for low and moderate income citizens. The RFP and related documents can be found on the City’s website at www.charlottesville.org/CDBGHOMERFP. Online submission is required.

RFP Mandatory Technical Assistance Session

The City will require all applicants to schedule and attend a 30-minute mandatory technical assistance session with the Grants Coordinator. The meeting must be held before Nov. 29 and prior to proposal submission.

For scheduling a technical assistance session or for questions concerning the RFP, contact Erin Atak, Grants Coordinator at atake@charlottesville.org, or call (434) 970-3093.

Learn more about Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and HOME Investment Partners (HOME).

