Power barrage lifts Flying Squirrels to 7-5 win

Published Saturday, Jul. 10, 2021, 10:17 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Three home runs and 10 hits launched the Richmond Flying Squirrels to a 7-5 victory over the Bowie Baysox Saturday night at Prince George’s Stadium.

Six of the seven runs the Flying Squirrels (32-27) scored came off home runs. It was the fourth game of the series that Richmond has smacked multiple home runs against Bowie (33-24).

With the score tied, 4-4, in the top of the eighth inning, David Villar propelled a three-run home run to left and put the Flying Squirrels in front, 7-4. It was Villar’s 11th home run of the season and his first since June 27.

Bowie cut the deficit to 7-5 in the bottom of the ninth when R.J. Dabovich (Save, 4) tossed a wild pitch that scored Patrick Dorrian. Dabovich allowed three baserunners in his outing but responded with a swinging strikeout to secure the victory.

Leading off in the second inning, Frankie Tostado worked a 10-pitch at-bat against Bowie starter Grayson Rodriguez that resulted in a solo home run to right and gave Richmond an early 1-0 lead.

The Flying Squirrels extended their lead to 3-0 in the fifth inning off Vince Fernandez’s two-run home run. It was Fernandez’s third home run of the series and his 10th of the season.

Bowie fought back in the fifth to tie the game, 3-3. After Sean Hjelle allowed two straight baserunners, Greg Cullen zipped an RBI double that brought home the first run of the inning. Ronnie Williams came in and collected a strikeout before a throwing error from Will Wilson allowed two runs to score.

After Tostado walked and advanced to third in the seventh, Fernandez lined an RBI single into right to put Richmond ahead. Fernandez finished the night 2-for-3 with three RBIs and has racked up seven RBIs in the series.

Jose Marte started the seventh inning for Richmond and walked three of the five batters he faced. With two outs and the bases loaded, Kyle Stowers walked and brought home Cullen to tie the game, 4-4, with Joey Marciano (Win, 2-1) on the mound.

Richmond starter Sean Hjelle allowed three runs (one earned) over 4.1 innings with two walks and five strikeouts. He started the ballgame retiring the first nine batters he faced.

Grayson Rodriguez allowed three runs off three hits and struck out nine in his start for the Baysox.

The road trip concludes Sunday with first pitch at 1:35 p.m. at Prince George’s Stadium. Left-handed pitcher Luis Amaya (2-0, 4.76) will start for Richmond opposed by right-hander Ofelky Peralta (5-0, 3.34) for Bowie.

The Flying Squirrels return home for a six-game series against the Somerset Patriots, Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, from July 13-18. On Tuesday, the first 1,000 fans 15 and older can receive a “Welcome to Fabulous Funnville” t-shirt presented by Pepsi as the Flying Squirrels sing “Viva Las Vegas” and celebrate The King. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m. from The Diamond with gates opening at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-3866 or in person at the Flying Squirrels offices.