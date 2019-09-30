Poll: Americans split on impeachment, removal of Trump

A week ago, Americans were strongly against the impeachment of President Donald Trump. Now, it’s basically a 50-50 split.

A new Quinnipiac University poll has us split actually 47 percent in favor of impeachment and 47 percent opposed.

It was a 57-37 majority opposing impeachment and removal back on Sept. 25, so actually less than a week ago.

The two sides of the partisan spectrum, not surprisingly, in our tribe culture, are either very much for or very much against. Democrats are in favor 90 percent to 5 percent; Republicans opposed 92 percent to 7 percent.

The big movement is among independents, who last week were split 58-34 against impeachment, and this week are still 50-42 against, but that margin has narrowed 16 points in five days.

And independents are split in favor of the House of Representatives initiating the impeachment inquiry, by a 50-45 margin.

“Following a week when House Democrats announced a formal impeachment inquiry into President Trump and more information emerged about the President’s actions regarding Ukraine, public opinion about impeachment is showing a shift. The percentage of voters who think the President should be impeached and removed from office climbed,” Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Mary Snow said. “While voters overall are split on the question, there’s less hesitancy over the impeachment inquiry itself as more than half of voters approve of it.”

As to the subject of the inquiry, President Trump’s interactions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and how they seem to indicate that Trump was strong-arming Zelensky into making up dirt on Democratic Party rival Joe Biden, 50 percent of voters say POTUS has done something wrong, with 40 percent saying he has not.

Independents on this question: Trump did something wrong, by a 52-41 margin.

Another note here: of those who feel he did something wrong, it’s 87-9 that he did something seriously wrong.

They call that weight in terms of the value you put on opinions.

“Despite the fact that the impeachment inquiry is just getting underway, half of American voters already believe that President Trump has done something wrong when it comes to his interactions with Ukraine’s leader. Of that group, there’s a virtually unanimous view he did something seriously wrong,” Snow said.

Story by Chris Graham