Poll: Americans split on impeachment, removal of Trump

Published Monday, Sep. 30, 2019, 5:57 pm

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Democrats Republicans

Photo Credit: jgroup

A week ago, Americans were strongly against the impeachment of President Donald Trump. Now, it’s basically a 50-50 split.

A new Quinnipiac University poll has us split actually 47 percent in favor of impeachment and 47 percent opposed.

It was a 57-37 majority opposing impeachment and removal back on Sept. 25, so actually less than a week ago.

The two sides of the partisan spectrum, not surprisingly, in our tribe culture, are either very much for or very much against. Democrats are in favor 90 percent to 5 percent; Republicans opposed 92 percent to 7 percent.

The big movement is among independents, who last week were split 58-34 against impeachment, and this week are still 50-42 against, but that margin has narrowed 16 points in five days.

And independents are split in favor of the House of Representatives initiating the impeachment inquiry, by a 50-45 margin.

“Following a week when House Democrats announced a formal impeachment inquiry into President Trump and more information emerged about the President’s actions regarding Ukraine, public opinion about impeachment is showing a shift. The percentage of voters who think the President should be impeached and removed from office climbed,” Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Mary Snow said. “While voters overall are split on the question, there’s less hesitancy over the impeachment inquiry itself as more than half of voters approve of it.”

As to the subject of the inquiry, President Trump’s interactions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and how they seem to indicate that Trump was strong-arming Zelensky into making up dirt on Democratic Party rival Joe Biden, 50 percent of voters say POTUS has done something wrong, with 40 percent saying he has not.

Independents on this question: Trump did something wrong, by a 52-41 margin.

Another note here: of those who feel he did something wrong, it’s 87-9 that he did something seriously wrong.

They call that weight in terms of the value you put on opinions.

“Despite the fact that the impeachment inquiry is just getting underway, half of American voters already believe that President Trump has done something wrong when it comes to his interactions with Ukraine’s leader. Of that group, there’s a virtually unanimous view he did something seriously wrong,” Snow said.

Story by Chris Graham




augusta free press
augusta free press


uva basketball team of destiny

Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable run

Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.

The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Subscribe

Augusta Free Press content is available for free, as it has been since 2002, save for a disastrous one-month experiment at putting some content behind a pay wall back in 2009. (We won’t ever try that again. Almost killed us!) That said, it’s free to read, but it still costs us money to produce. The site is updated several times a day, every day, 365 days a year, 366 days on the leap year. (Stuff still happens on Christmas Day, is what we’re saying there.) AFP does well in drawing advertisers, but who couldn’t use an additional source of revenue? From time to time, readers ask us how they can support us, and we usually say, keep reading. Now we’re saying, you can drop us a few bucks, if you’re so inclined.

 

augusta free press
augusta free press news