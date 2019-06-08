Poet Gregory Orr to read at New Dominion Bookshop on June 18

New Dominion Bookshop in Charlottesville will host a book reading and signing with poet Gregory Orr on Tuesday, June 18, at 7 p.m. Orr’s new poetry collection, The Last Love Poem I Will Ever Write, will be released by W. W. Norton & Company in June.

This event is free to attend and open to the public.

“Orr’s graceful lines convey complex ideas about the ability of language to shape how people experience and act in the world…[His] writing feels transcendent. Language shines, shimmers, delights, and rises as high as it can.” —Elizabeth Lund, Christian Science Monitor

About the Book: A “master of the lyric poem” (Paris Review) at the top of his form writes indelibly of grief and love.

In this moving, playful, and deeply philosophical volume, Orr seeks innovative ways for the imagination to respond to and create meaning out of painful experiences, while at the same time rejoicing in love and language. A passionate exploration of the forces that shape us, The Last Love Poem I Will Ever Write explores themes of survival and the powerlessness of the self in a chaotic and unfair world, finding hope in the emotions and vitality of poetry. With characteristic meditative lyricism, the poet reflects on grief and the power of language in extended odes (“Ode to Nothing,” “Ode to Words”) and slips effortlessly from personal trauma (“Song of What Happens”) to public catastrophe (“Charlottesville Elegy”).

The Last Love Poem I Will Ever Write confirms Orr’s place among the preeminent lyric poets of his generation, engaging the deepest existential issues with wisdom and humor and transforming them into celebratory song.

About the Author: Orr has written 12 poetry collections, a memoir, and several books of essays and criticism. Prior to his retirement, he taught for more than forty years at the University of Virginia, where he established its MFA program and served as its first director. The recipient of an Award in Literature from the American Academy of Arts and Letters as well as fellowships from the Guggenheim Foundation and the National Endowment for the Arts, Orr lives in Charlottesville.

About New Dominion Bookshop: Serving Albemarle and Central Virginia since 1924, New Dominion Bookshop is the oldest independent bookseller in Virginia. Located in Historic Downtown Charlottesville, New Dominion is a general trade bookshop that serves as the hub for readings and other literary events in the community. For more information, visit ndbookshop.com.

