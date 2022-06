Podcast: Tracking the progress of the Orioles, Nationals through their rebuilds

The Baltimore Orioles are starting to come around after a rough start to their 2022 season, and in Year5 of their seemingly endless rebuild.

The Washington Nationals, three years removed from winning the 2019 World Series, are still early into their rebuild.

The two teams meet for a quick two-game series beginning tonight in Camden Yards.

AFP‘s Chris Graham and Scott German talk through the two teams’ rebuilds.