Podcast: Local City Council races, gun control hearing, UVA-NIL
A former Staunton City Council member is back in the running for a seat on the city body. The Waynesboro mayor is not running for a second term. Crystal Graham hosts and asks AFP editor Chris Graham for background on the latest news in local politics.
Also on the show:
- Charlottesville pulls the plug on a $50 million streetscape project.
- A House committee heard wrenching testimony on the mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde.
- UVA quarterback Brennan Armstrong has signed an NIL deal with a local McDonald’s franchisee.
- Washington Nationals ace Stephen Strasburg is set to make his 2022 MLB debut.
