Podcast: Local City Council races, gun control hearing, UVA-NIL

A former Staunton City Council member is back in the running for a seat on the city body. The Waynesboro mayor is not running for a second term. Crystal Graham hosts and asks AFP editor Chris Graham for background on the latest news in local politics.

Also on the show:

Charlottesville pulls the plug on a $50 million streetscape project.

A House committee heard wrenching testimony on the mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde.

UVA quarterback Brennan Armstrong has signed an NIL deal with a local McDonald’s franchisee.

Washington Nationals ace Stephen Strasburg is set to make his 2022 MLB debut.

