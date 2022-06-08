augusta free press news

Podcast: Local City Council races, gun control hearing, UVA-NIL

Augusta Free Press

Published Wednesday, Jun. 8, 2022, 5:37 pm

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP

Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Pandora

News, press releases, letters to the editor: [email protected]

Advertising inquiries: [email protected]

podcast
(© Syda Productions – stock.adobe.com)

A former Staunton City Council member is back in the running for a seat on the city body. The Waynesboro mayor is not running for a second term. Crystal Graham hosts and asks AFP editor Chris Graham for background on the latest news in local politics.

Also on the show:

  • Charlottesville pulls the plug on a $50 million streetscape project.
  • A House committee heard wrenching testimony on the mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde.
  • UVA quarterback Brennan Armstrong has signed an NIL deal with a local McDonald’s franchisee.
  • Washington Nationals ace Stephen Strasburg is set to make his 2022 MLB debut.

Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple PodcastsSpotify and Pandora


augusta free press
augusta free press
augusta free press

%d bloggers like this: