Philadelphia man dies in I-81 accident in Rockingham County

Virginia State Police Trooper H. Kelly is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in Rockingham County that occurred on Thursday at 4:12 a.m. along Interstate 81 at the 262 mile-marker.

A 2013 Fiat 500 was traveling south on I-81 when it collided with a 2022 Kenworth tractor-trailer. The tractor-trailer was also traveling south and was slowing to take an exit ramp.

The driver of the Fiat, Jonathan A. Zandani, 38, of Philadelphia, Pa., died at the scene of the crash as a result of his injuries. Zandani was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, a 30-year-old male, of Fresno, Ca., was not injured in the crash. The male was wearing a seatbelt.

Speed is considered a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.