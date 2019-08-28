Philadelphia fugitive arrested in Harrisonburg

The Harrisonburg Police Department arrested a fugitive from Philadelphia Tuesday evening.

Raheem Turner, 31, of Philadelphia, was located and arrested on an outstanding warrant from the Philadelphia Police Department. He was taken into custody for aggravated assault with a firearm.

Turner is currently being held at the Rockingham County Jail awaiting extradition.

The Harrisonburg Police Department encourages anyone with information regarding any crime to contact the Major Crimes Unit by calling (540) 437-2650. Those who have information and wish to remain anonymous may do so by calling Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).

