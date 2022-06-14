Phil Mickelson US Open Odds | Phil Mickelson Odds to Win US Open 2022

Six-time major champion and 45-time PGA Tour event winner, Phil Mickelson, takes to The Country Club this week aiming to complete the golfing career grand slam. The US Open is the only major title ‘Lefty’ hasn’t captured, so he will be hopeful of picking up that elusive US Open crown this week in Massachusetts.

Phil Mickelson US Open Odds

The 2021 PGA Championship winner has been caught up in a whirlwind of speculation and discussion recently surrounding his move to the LIV Golf Invitational Series, therefore leaving the PGA Tour. However, the 51-year-old does feature this week in Brookline and can be backed to win the 122nd US Open at a price of +22000 with BetOnline.

Since turning professional in 1992, Phil Mickelson has won 45 PGA Tour tournaments (eighth most successful of all time), 11 European Tour titles and six major championships. Mickelson knows the winning formula when it comes to big events, having won The Masters on three occasions in 2004, 2006 and 2010. He won the PGA Championship in both 2005 and 2021, as well as The Open Championship in 2013.

If you are looking for a longshot bet, then Mickelson is most definitely worth backing if you are looking to place some US Open bets ahead of the golf getting underway on Thursday morning. Click the link below to back Phil Mickelson with our trusted bookmaker partner, BetOnline.

How To Back Phil Mickelson Odds To Win US Open 2022

BetOnline has everything that golf bettors want in an online sportsbook. Whether that is MLS, NFL, UFC, NBA or the US Open golf market, BetOnline is the place to be. At BetOnline, new users can deposit and receive up to $1,000 in bonus cash, plus claim a free golf bet worth $25. This means golf fans can back their favorite players for free in this highly anticipated third major championship of the year from The Country Club, including Phil Mickelson, who features despite recently leaving the PGA Tour for the LIV Invitational Series. Bettors can also receive up to 9% cash back in golf betting rebates on their 122nd US Open bets.

How to back Phil Mickelson with BetOnline at the US Open:

Sign up to BetOnline by clicking this link Deposit a minimum of $55 Receive your US Open free bet bonus of up to $1000 (depending on deposit amount)

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1000

Free Bets expire in 30 days

Click the button below to back Phil Mickelson for the 122nd US Open at BetOnline.

Full US Open Odds 2022

Golfer Highest Odds Bookmaker Rory McIlroy +1100 Justin Thomas +1200 Scottie Scheffler +1400 Jon Rahm +1600 Cameron Smith +2000 Xander Schauffele +2200 Will Zalatoris +2200 Patrick Cantlay +2500 Jordan Spieth +2500 Collin Morikawa +2500 Matthew Fitzpatrick +2800 Sam Burns +2800 Shane Lowry +3100 Viktor Hovland +3300 Dustin Johnson +3500 Joaquin Niemann +3500 Tony Finau +3500 Hideki Matsuyama +4000 Cameron Young +4000 Sungjae Im +4000

