Phil Mickelson US Open Odds | Phil Mickelson Odds to Win US Open 2022
Six-time major champion and 45-time PGA Tour event winner, Phil Mickelson, takes to The Country Club this week aiming to complete the golfing career grand slam. The US Open is the only major title ‘Lefty’ hasn’t captured, so he will be hopeful of picking up that elusive US Open crown this week in Massachusetts.
Phil Mickelson US Open Odds
The 2021 PGA Championship winner has been caught up in a whirlwind of speculation and discussion recently surrounding his move to the LIV Golf Invitational Series, therefore leaving the PGA Tour. However, the 51-year-old does feature this week in Brookline and can be backed to win the 122nd US Open at a price of +22000 with BetOnline.
Since turning professional in 1992, Phil Mickelson has won 45 PGA Tour tournaments (eighth most successful of all time), 11 European Tour titles and six major championships. Mickelson knows the winning formula when it comes to big events, having won The Masters on three occasions in 2004, 2006 and 2010. He won the PGA Championship in both 2005 and 2021, as well as The Open Championship in 2013.
If you are looking for a longshot bet, then Mickelson is most definitely worth backing
Full US Open Odds 2022
|Golfer
|Highest Odds
|Bookmaker
|Rory McIlroy
|+1100
|Justin Thomas
|+1200
|Scottie Scheffler
|+1400
|Jon Rahm
|+1600
|Cameron Smith
|+2000
|Xander Schauffele
|+2200
|Will Zalatoris
|+2200
|Patrick Cantlay
|+2500
|Jordan Spieth
|+2500
|Collin Morikawa
|+2500
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|+2800
|Sam Burns
|+2800
|Shane Lowry
|+3100
|Viktor Hovland
|+3300
|Dustin Johnson
|+3500
|Joaquin Niemann
|+3500
|Tony Finau
|+3500
|Hideki Matsuyama
|+4000
|Cameron Young
|+4000
|Sungjae Im
|+4000