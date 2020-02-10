Patti LaBelle returns to Richmond with fall concert at Altria Theater
Grammy Award-winning vocalist Patti LaBelle will perform at the Altria Theater in Richmond on Sunday, Nov. 1.
Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at the Altria Theater Box Office, online at AltriaTheater.com or Etix.com, and by phone at 800-512-ETIX (3849).
Tickets start at $40. Additional fees apply. All sales are final – no refunds or exchanges.
LaBelle’s name has become synonymous with grace, style, elegance and class. Belting out classic rhythm and blues renditions, pop standards and spiritual sonnets have created the unique platform of versatility for which she is known and revered. In 2017, Patti released her first jazz album, Bel Hommage, and a holiday album, Patti LaBelle and Friends – Home for the Holidays, on her own record label, GPE Records.
Joining LaBelle for this performance will be The Whispers, an American music group from Los Angeles with an impressive legacy of R&B hits since the late 1960s. The Whispers were inducted into the Vocal Group Hall of Fame in 2003 and were winners of the Rhythm and Blues Foundation’s Pioneer Award in 2008.
By popular vote, the group was inducted into The Soul Music Hall of Fame at SoulMusic.com in December 2012, and The Official R&B Music Hall of Fame in 2014.
