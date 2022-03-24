Partnership with Augusta Health brings tennis pros to Wenonah Elementary

Lexi Ramsey, a fifth-grade teacher at Wenonah Elementary, spotted an opportunity for the school and Augusta Health to build a partnership. This moment led Ramsey to collaborate with Principal Abby Arey and physical education teacher Michael Holbert in bringing tennis professionals to Wenonah.

“This has truly been a blessing for our students. Instruction is top notch and I have had students tell me they are loving it. All of the lessons are engaging and our students are having a good time,” Holbert said.

Three tennis professionals, Chad Reed, Greg Allen and Freddie Roberts, offered to come to Wenonah and provide students with two weeks of age-appropriate professional tennis instruction for third- to fifth-graders. All three coaches are Professional Tennis Registry-certified tennis professionals.

Reed is the head professional tennis instructor at Augusta Health, Allen is the assistant professional tennis instructor at Augusta Health, and Freddie Roberts is a former member of the Bridgewater College tennis team. All three coaches are lifelong players and lovers of the game.

“This instruction provides lifetime mental/physical fitness and can be easily self-organized. The instruction aligns with our curriculum for striking with implements as well as cooperative activities,” Holbert said.

At the conclusion of the unit, students will have a chance to visit Augusta Health and all of their great lifetime fitness offerings and opportunities. Students also may be able to receive further tennis instruction if they are interested.

