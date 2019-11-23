Pamplin Park collects Toys For Tots

Pamplin Historical Park & The National Museum of the Civil War Soldier is proud to be a collection point for Toys for Tots from Nov. 25 through Dec. 13. Park admission is not required to drop off a gift.

Visitors are invited to bring a new unwrapped gift during this time to the Park for distribution to under-privileged children whose parents cannot afford to buy gifts for Christmas. This coincides with the mission of the Toys for Tots program which “is to collect new, unwrapped toys during October, November and December each year, and distribute those toys as Christmas gifts to needy children in the community in which the campaign is conducted.”

The stated goal is to “deliver, through a new toy at Christmas, a message of hope to less fortunate youngsters that will assist them in becoming responsible, productive, and patriotic citizens.”

The Toys for Tots program was founded in 1947 and is operated by the United States Marine Corps Reserve. As of 2016, the Toys for Tots Program and Foundation have collected and distributed more than 512 million toys.

One of “Virginia’s Best Places to Visit” according to the Travel Channel, and designated as a National Historic Landmark, Pamplin Historical Park & The National Museum of the Civil War Soldier is a 424-acre Civil War campus located in Dinwiddie County, Virginia offering a combination of high-tech museums and hands-on experiences.

The Park has four world-class museums and four antebellum homes. The Park is also the site of The Breakthrough Battlefield of April 2, 1865 and America’s premiere participatory experience, Civil War Adventure Camp. For more information, please call 804-861-2408 or visit www.pamplinpark.org.

