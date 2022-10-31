Pamplin Historical Park to honor veterans with cannon fire salute, music, programming

Pamplin Historical Park & The National Museum of the Civil War Soldier will honor America’s veterans on Nov. 11 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with activities and programs.

Pamplin Historical Park will offer multiple programs throughout the day, to include a lecture on United States Army Depot Brigades in World War I by author and historian Al Barnes, living-history experiences with World War I American soldiers known as “doughboys”, Salvation Army “Doughnut Dollies”, Civil War soldiers and a live soloist performance.

A Veterans Day ceremony will start at noon with a presentation of colors followed by a cannon fire salute.

Beginning at 1:30, families are invited to join educator and musical soloist Deborah Soderholm as she delivers songs of American patriotism and those from World War I. She has combined her two passions of singing and history to bring the music of the past alive. A history teacher and museum educator, she has also performed on various stages throughout the region.

Civil War programming will be joined by a U.S. Army Depot Brigades in World War I lecture by author and historian Alexander Barnes at 2:30 p.m. Barnes served in the U.S. Marine Corps and Army National Guard, retiring as a warrant officer. He is currently the Virginia National Guard Command historian and author of seven books.

Pamplin Historical Park Executive Director, Jerry Desmond will conduct a guided walking tour at 3:30 p.m. of the Breakthrough Battlefield, which occurred on April 2, 1865. The tour will offer attendees a chance to hear about the events which unfolded on that fateful morning while viewing some of the most well-preserved earthworks in the country. A notable story to be shared is that of Captain Charles Gould of the U.S. 5th Vermont Infantry Regiment who is credited as being the first man to enter the Confederate held earthworks. Gould would later receive the Medal of Honor for his actions during the battle.

All visitors will have the opportunity to explore the 424-acre park to include the Breakthrough Battlefield which on April 2, 1865, resulted in the evacuation of both Petersburg and Richmond.

A temporary exhibit titled “292 Days, A City at War” can be toured and is open through Dec. 17. It presents the civilian side of the war as the City of Petersburg laid under siege for 292 days from June of 1864 to April of 1865. The exhibit is divided into two parts. The first part examines the history of Petersburg and its impressive growth from its founding around 1675 as a trading post known as Peter’s Point to the secession of Virginia from the United States in 1861. Then the war came, the second part of the exhibit covers the war years from the secession vote to the end of the siege.

All event activities and programs are included with regular daily paid admission.

Pamplin Historical Park is located 6125 Boydton Plank Road in Petersburg.

For more information, visit www.pamplinpark.org.