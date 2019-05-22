One northbound lane still closed on Rt. 29 north of Airport Road in Albemarle County

One lane on Route 29 northbound remains closed this morning due to a sinkhole that opened in the road on Tuesday morning. The hole was repaired yesterday but the asphalt pavement did not set up correctly and is still too soft to hold vehicles.

The left lane is closed about one-quarter mile north of the Route 649 (Airport/Proffit Road) intersection in Albemarle County.

Engineers with the Virginia Department of Transportation and the asphalt contractor will be onsite this morning to assess the situation and determine how best to proceed. Until the asphalt is cured properly the lane will remain closed. Motorists should be alert for traffic controls as they approach the work zone, slow down and use the right lane to travel through the area.

Drivers should check www.511virginia.org or VDOT’s 511 mobile app for current information about traffic conditions and follow @VaDOTCULP on Twitter for updates.

