One dead in single-vehicle crash in Franklin County on Wednesday
Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday resulted in a fatality on Jubal Early Highway, just south of Silver Lake Road in Franklin County.
A 2016 Honda Civic was traveling north on Jubal Early Highway at 10:43 a.m. when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree.
Erin Sheree Jones, 45, of Wirtz, drove the Honda. Jones was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash.
Jones was injured and transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where she later died.
The crash remains under investigation.