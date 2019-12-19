ODU Football: Monarchs sign seven during early signing period
ODU football signed seven student-athletes to National Letters of Intent on Wednesday.
The Monarchs added quarterback Dominique Anthony, linebacker Malcoln Britt, defensive tackle Kevin Dameron, punter Ethan Duane, wide receivers Devin Lester and Noah Robinson, and defensive end Amorie Morrison.
Five of the seven hail from Virginia, as Britt and Morrison are from the 757.
The second signing period is Wednesday, Feb. 5.
2019-20 ODU Signees
- Dominique Anthony QB 6-1 220 Oxon Hill, Md./Potomac
- Malcolm Britt LB 6-0 207 Norfolk, Va./Oscar Smith
- Kevin Dameron DT 6-1 260 Essex, Va./Essex
- Ethan Duane P 6-0 198 Melbourne, Australia
- Devin Lester WR 5-11 175 Bluefield, Va./Graham
- Amorie Morrison DE 6-4 235 Virginia Beach, Va./Salem
- Noah Robinson WR 6-3 180 Mineral, Va./Louisa County
