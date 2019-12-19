ODU Football: Monarchs sign seven during early signing period

Published Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, 10:37 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

ODU football signed seven student-athletes to National Letters of Intent on Wednesday.

The Monarchs added quarterback Dominique Anthony, linebacker Malcoln Britt, defensive tackle Kevin Dameron, punter Ethan Duane, wide receivers Devin Lester and Noah Robinson, and defensive end Amorie Morrison.

Five of the seven hail from Virginia, as Britt and Morrison are from the 757.

The second signing period is Wednesday, Feb. 5.

2019-20 ODU Signees

Dominique Anthony QB 6-1 220 Oxon Hill, Md./Potomac

Malcolm Britt LB 6-0 207 Norfolk, Va./Oscar Smith

Kevin Dameron DT 6-1 260 Essex, Va./Essex

Ethan Duane P 6-0 198 Melbourne, Australia

Devin Lester WR 5-11 175 Bluefield, Va./Graham

Amorie Morrison DE 6-4 235 Virginia Beach, Va./Salem

Noah Robinson WR 6-3 180 Mineral, Va./Louisa County

Related