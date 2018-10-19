Northam to address Health Care Provider Opioid Summit

Gov. Ralph Northam will address the Health Care Provider Opioid Summit in Roanoke on Saturday, following the conclusion of his six-stop Grand Rounds lecture tour at The Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine in Blacksburg on Friday.

The governor began the tour of the Commonwealth’s medical schools in August to discuss the critical role future physicians will play in addressing the opioid crisis.

On Saturday, Northam will share his perspectives on the combatting drug addiction from practice to policy at the Health Care Provider Opioid Summit in Roanoke. Northam and the Medical Society of Virginia have joined together to engage regional, state, and national experts in a discussion on how states, stakeholders, health care providers, and physicians can partner together to address this important challenge.

Northam has invited a panel of experts from the Appalachian Regional Commission, the American Medical Association, and leaders from neighboring states to a panel discussion regarding the provider role in ending the opioid crisis.

“The opioid epidemic is the greatest health challenge facing Virginia, and indeed many other states,” said Northam. “We must make sure that every health care provider in Virginia is knowledgeable and prepared to play their part in fighting this crisis.”

