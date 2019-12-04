Northam proclaims December as Virginia Christmas Tree Month

Published Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, 12:00 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The Virginia Christmas Tree Growers Association presented Gov. Ralph Northam and First Lady Pamela Northam with a Christmas tree and wreath for Virginia’s Executive Mansion on Monday.

Following the presentation, Northam proclaimed December as Virginia Christmas Tree Month.

Christmas tree grower John Houston of Sweet Providence Farm in Floyd presented this year’s official Christmas tree and Lori Grove of Caritas Tree Farm in Mt. Solon presented the official wreath. Houston and Grove each won Grand Champion awards for their tree and wreath at the Virginia Christmas Tree Growers Association’s annual meeting.

They were joined for the presentation at the Executive Mansion by Virginia Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Bettina Ring, Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) Commissioner Jewel Bronaugh, family, friends and other Virginia Christmas tree growers.

“I would like to thank the Virginia Christmas Tree Growers Association for presenting this beautiful tree and wreath to Virginia’s Executive Mansion. We are proud to have these gorgeous Virginia grown products displayed this holiday season,” Northam said. “With more than 500 Christmas tree farms throughout the state, Christmas tree farming is an important part of Virginia agriculture, the state’s largest private industry.”

“The Virginia Christmas tree industry is a strong contributor to our agricultural economy, with annual sales of Virginia Christmas trees around $10 million,” said Bettina Ring, Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry. “Buying a real Virginia grown Christmas tree this holiday is not only an important way to support Virginia farmers, but is also great for the environment, as Christmas trees are both renewable and recyclable, and for every tree cut, growers replant two to three seedlings in its place.”

Search for Virginia Christmas tree growers online at VirginiaGrown.com and on the Virginia Christmas Tree Growers Association’s website at VirginiaChristmasTrees.org.

Along with choose-and-cut and pre-cut trees, many farms also sell fresh-made wreaths, garlands, holiday greenery, roping, centerpieces and tree stands.

Some offer special touches for memorable family experiences such as hot beverages, holiday treats, hayrides and Christmas shops. Consumers should call ahead to confirm availability and hours of operation.

Related