Northam leads international trade, marketing mission to Europe

Published Saturday, May. 15, 2021, 9:26 pm

Gov. Ralph Northam is leading an international trade and marketing mission to Europe. The May 15-21 trip will include stops in Germany, Greece, and Switzerland.

Northam and his entourage – which includes Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball and representatives from the Virginia Economic Development Partnership – will participate in 15 meetings over the course of the mission.

“As we emerge from the pandemic and continue our recovery, we can focus more on driving economic development and recruiting new investment,” Northam said. “Sharing Virginia’s compelling business story with companies and partners across the globe has never been more important, and I am grateful for this opportunity to build relationships over the course of this marketing mission that will lead to new jobs and positive growth for the Commonwealth.”

Northam and his delegation will travel to Europe and participate in foreign direct investment meetings, including two business roundtables, to discuss Virginia’s advantages with leaders of international companies. In addition, Northam will meet with the U.S. Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt, and Eva Schultz, Chargé d’Affaires at the U.S. Embassy in Bern, Switzerland.

