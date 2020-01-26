Northam announces launch of 2020 Governor’s Fellows Program

Gov. Ralph Northam announced this week that applications for the 2020 Governor’s Fellows Program will be accepted through Monday, March 9, and invited students attending Virginia colleges and universities to apply.

Since 1982, the Governor’s Fellows Program has offered participants firsthand state government experience at the highest level of Virginia’s executive branch.

Fellows are placed with a member of the Governor’s Cabinet or with a member of his personal staff, providing a unique opportunity to learn about the work and decision-making in the Office of the Governor. Governor’s Fellows also hear from special guest speakers from the Northam Administration and participate in site visits to state government agencies.

“Each year, our Fellows bring new energy, enthusiasm, and unique perspectives to their service,” Northam said in a news release. “The Governor’s Fellows Program is designed to give young Virginians a front row view of the inner workings of state government, helping them develop a deeper understanding of the issues that are important to our state and the policies that will shape the future of our Commonwealth.”

“The Governor’s Fellows Program was an unforgettable experience, and was instrumental in preparing me for my career in public service,” said Norman Ellis III, Legislative Correspondent for U.S. Senator Tim Kaine and 2019 Governor’s Fellow. “I was given a considerable amount of substantive tasks that not only supported the work of the Commerce and Trade secretariat, but also significantly added to my own professional growth and development. Having the opportunity to engage in intimate conversations with elected and appointed officials, to work with a similarly dedicated group of fellows, and to serve the Commonwealth is an experience you simply cannot get anywhere else in Virginia.”

Qualified applicants must be rising college seniors, graduating seniors, or graduate students. All Virginia college and university students are eligible to apply, regardless of state of residence. Virginia residents who attend out-of-state colleges and universities are also eligible. Both public and private college and university students are encouraged to apply.

The selection of Fellows is based solely on merit. The Governor’s Fellows Program does not discriminate on the basis of race, sex, color, national origin, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, age, political affiliation, disability, or veteran status.

The deadline to apply for the Governor’s Fellows Program is Monday, March 9, 2020. The program directors will hold interviews between March 16, 2020 and April 3, 2020 and will advise on decisions by April 10, 2020. The program runs from Monday, June 1, 2020 to Friday, July 31, 2020.

To apply, visit the Governor’s Fellows Program website and send the required recommendation letters and transcripts to the address below:

Governor’s Fellows Program

Post Office Box 2454

Richmond, Virginia 23219

Please email any questions to govfellows@governor.virginia.gov.

