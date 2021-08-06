Northam announces administration appointments

Gov. Ralph Northam announced additional appointments to his administration today.

Jane Lissenden, Special Assistant to the Director of the Office of Children’s Ombudsman

Jane Lissenden has been appointed Special Assistant to the Director of the Office of the Children’s Ombudsman. Prior to her appointment, Jane served for 15 years as Training Coordinator with the Court Improvement Program in the Office of the Executive Secretary at the Supreme Court of Virginia. Jane is a graduate of James Madison University, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Public Administration and a minor in Criminal Justice.

Dymon Bailey, Special Assistant to the Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer

Dymon Bailey has been appointed Special Assistant to the Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer. Prior to her appointment, Dymon served as a Governor’s Fellow in the Office of the Secretary of the Commonwealth. Dymon graduated from Old Dominion University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Sociology and is currently earning her Master of Public Administration degree from the Schar School of Policy and Government at George Mason University.

Omer Yousuf, Special Assistant to the Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer

Omer Yousuf has been appointed Special Assistant to the Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer. Omer previously served as a Governor’s Fellow in the Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. He graduated from the Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter School for Peace and Conflict Resolution at George Mason University with a Bachelors of Arts degree in Conflict Analysis and Resolution.

Nadiah Cooper, Policy Assistant

Nadiah Cooper has been appointed Policy Assistant. Prior to her appointment, Nadiah served as a Governor’s Fellow in the Communications Office. She is a native of Norfolk and a graduate of William & Mary, where she earned a Bachelor Arts degree in Government and Film and Media Studies.

Mary Olivia Rentner, Special Assistant for Communications

Mary Olivia Rentner has been appointed Special Assistant for Communications. She previously served as a Governor’s Fellow in the Office of the Secretary of Health and Human Resources, and as an intern in the Office of Congressman Don Beyer. Mary Olivia is a native of Arlington and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Public Policy and English from William & Mary.

Megan Weeks, Special Assistant for Communications

Megan Weeks has been appointed Special Assistant for Communications. Prior to her appointment, Megan served as a Governor’s Fellow in the Office of the Secretary of Transportation and interned for State Senator Scott Surovell. She is a native of Richmond and recently graduated from the University of Mary Washington with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science and Historic Preservation.

Whitney Brown, Special Assistant to the Secretary of Administration

Whitney Brown has been appointed Special Assistant to the Secretary of Administration. Prior to her appointment, Whitney served as a Governor’s Fellow in the Office of the Secretary of Administration. She is a native of Richmond and graduated from Penn State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Science with a focus on Legal Studies, Government Services, and Public Policy. She also holds a certificate in African-American Studies and is earning a Master of Public Administration degree at Virginia Commonwealth University.

Michael Jerakis, Special Assistant to the Secretary of Commerce and Trade

Michael Jerakis has been appointed Special Assistant to the Secretary of Commerce and Trade. Prior to his appointment, he was a Governor’s Fellow in the Office of the Secretary of Commerce and Trade. Michael is a native of Alexandria and graduated from William & Mary with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Government and Public Policy.

Board of the Virginia College Building Authority

The Honorable Martin Thomas, Jr. of Norfolk, Attorney and Vice Mayor, City of Norfolk

Hampton Roads Sanitation District Commission

Elizabeth A. Taraski, PhD of Suffolk, President and CEO, Nansemond River Preservation Alliance

of Suffolk, President and CEO, Nansemond River Preservation Alliance Nancy J. Stern of Belle Haven, Retired CEO, Eastern Shore Rural Health System, Inc.

Roanoke River Basin Bi-State Commission

Gerald Lovelace* of Halifax, President, Lovelace Consulting, LLC

Virginia African American Advisory Board

Reverend Cozy E. Bailey, Sr.* of Dumfries, President, Prince William NAACP

of Dumfries, President, Prince William NAACP Sheila Dixon of Loudoun, CEO, Gigology Strategy and Solutions, LLC

of Loudoun, CEO, Gigology Strategy and Solutions, LLC Keren Charles Dongo* of Alexandria, State Director, Office of U.S. Senator Tim Kaine

of Alexandria, State Director, Office of U.S. Senator Tim Kaine Chris Sanchez of Christiansburg, Executive Director, Christiansburg Institute, Inc.

of Christiansburg, Executive Director, Christiansburg Institute, Inc. Tamara Wilkerson Dias of Charlottesville, Executive Director, African American Teaching Fellows

of Charlottesville, Executive Director, African American Teaching Fellows Tia Yancey of Danville, Director of Volunteerism, Center for Community Engagement and Career Competitiveness, Averett University

Virginia Asian Advisory Board

Lisa Chen of Louisa, Director, Virtual Academy and Middle School Education, Louisa County Public Schools

of Louisa, Director, Virtual Academy and Middle School Education, Louisa County Public Schools Rowena F. Finn of Virginia Beach, Artist and Educator

of Virginia Beach, Artist and Educator Thomas Okuda Fitzpatrick of Richmond, Division Director, Programs and Services, Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services

of Richmond, Division Director, Programs and Services, Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services Salinna Lor of Richmond, Communications Manager, Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

of Richmond, Communications Manager, Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association Marie Sankaran Raval, MD* of Henrico, Physician, Virginia Commonwealth University Health System

of Henrico, Physician, Virginia Commonwealth University Health System Quan Tiet Schneider of Glen Allen, Inclusion, Diversity & Equity Manager, Altria Group

of Glen Allen, Inclusion, Diversity & Equity Manager, Altria Group Henry “Hank” Yuan of Fairfax, Senior Associate, The Cohen Group

Virginia Council on Women

Mary Kate Andris of Chesapeake, Director, Council Leadership Consulting, Girl Scouts of the United States of America

of Chesapeake, Director, Council Leadership Consulting, Girl Scouts of the United States of America Deb Stevens Fitzgerald of Harrisonburg, Associate Professor, Blue Ridge Community College and Member, Harrisonburg City School Board

of Harrisonburg, Associate Professor, Blue Ridge Community College and Member, Harrisonburg City School Board Diana Gates* of Richmond, Training and Resource Development Coordinator, National Center on Tribal Early Childhood Development

of Richmond, Training and Resource Development Coordinator, National Center on Tribal Early Childhood Development Kristina Hagen of Richmond, State Director, Virginia Campaign for a Family Friendly Economy

of Richmond, State Director, Virginia Campaign for a Family Friendly Economy Courtney Hill* of Arlington

of Arlington Aisha Johnson* of Roanoke, Assistant to the City Manager and Enterprise Zone Administrator, City of Roanoke

of Roanoke, Assistant to the City Manager and Enterprise Zone Administrator, City of Roanoke Hyun Lee of Centreville, Executive Director of Public Affairs, Organization of Korean American Women

of Centreville, Executive Director of Public Affairs, Organization of Korean American Women Karishma Merchant* of Alexandria, Senior Education and Workforce Policy Advisor, Office of U.S. Senator Tim Kaine

of Alexandria, Senior Education and Workforce Policy Advisor, Office of U.S. Senator Tim Kaine Marisol Morales-Diaz* of Burke, Spanish Teacher

of Burke, Spanish Teacher The Honorable Donna Price of Scottsville, Attorney, Gilbert Employment Law, P.C. and Vice Chair, Albemarle County Board of Supervisors

Virginia Latino Advisory Board

Max A. Luna, MD of Charlottesville, Director, Latino Health Initiative and Vice Chair, Diversity, Equity and Community Engagement, Department of Medicine, University of Virginia

Virginia LGBTQ+ Advisory Board

Matt Banfield of Henrico, Assistant Vice Provost, University of Virginia

of Henrico, Assistant Vice Provost, University of Virginia The Honorable Michael Berlucchi of Virginia Beach, Councilmember, City of Virginia Beach

of Virginia Beach, Councilmember, City of Virginia Beach Demas Boudreaux of Richmond, Government Relations Manager, Virginia Housing

of Richmond, Government Relations Manager, Virginia Housing Evelyn I. BruMar of Prince William County, Executive Director, Casa BruMar Foundation

of Prince William County, Executive Director, Casa BruMar Foundation Charley Burton of Charlottesville, Virginia Program Director, Black Transmen, Inc.

of Charlottesville, Virginia Program Director, Black Transmen, Inc. Jonathan Dromgoole of Arlington, Presidential Appointments Manager, LGBTQ Victory Institute

of Arlington, Presidential Appointments Manager, LGBTQ Victory Institute Amanda Goehring of Tysons Corner, Interpreter and Translator

of Tysons Corner, Interpreter and Translator Kevin Han of McLean, Health Navigator, NAKASEC VA

of McLean, Health Navigator, NAKASEC VA Aurora Higgs of Henrico, Founder and Equity Builder, Borealis Consulting RVA, LLC

of Henrico, Founder and Equity Builder, Borealis Consulting RVA, LLC Rob Keeling of Richmond, Managing Vice President of Human Resources, Capital One

of Richmond, Managing Vice President of Human Resources, Capital One Joanna Keller of Verona, Retired

of Verona, Retired Kyle Mason of Richmond, Doctoral Student, Department of Psychology, Health Psychology Program, Virginia Commonwealth University

of Richmond, Doctoral Student, Department of Psychology, Health Psychology Program, Virginia Commonwealth University Karen Mullen McPhail, RN, BSN, MSN, CCM, CDP of Great Falls, Executive Director, Eldementals, LLC and Aging Rainbows

of Great Falls, Executive Director, Eldementals, LLC and Aging Rainbows Stephanie Merlo of Henrico, Chapter Leader, Minority Veterans of America

of Henrico, Chapter Leader, Minority Veterans of America Tracy L. Monegain of Richmond, former Technical Service Supervisor, Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles

of Richmond, former Technical Service Supervisor, Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles Monica Motley of Danville, CEO and Founder, The Motley Consulting Group and Senior Research Faculty, Center for Public Health Practice and Research, Virginia Tech

of Danville, CEO and Founder, The Motley Consulting Group and Senior Research Faculty, Center for Public Health Practice and Research, Virginia Tech Bryan Price of South Boston, Research Assistant for Community Outreach, University of Virginia Cancer Center

of South Boston, Research Assistant for Community Outreach, University of Virginia Cancer Center Jes Simmons of Farmville, Retired Faculty, Longwood University

of Farmville, Retired Faculty, Longwood University Patty Smith of Chester, Teacher, Appomattox Regional Governor’s School for the Arts and Technology

of Chester, Teacher, Appomattox Regional Governor’s School for the Arts and Technology Michael Thorne-Begland of Richmond, Vice President and Chief Inclusion, Diversity & Equity Officer, Altria Group

of Richmond, Vice President and Chief Inclusion, Diversity & Equity Officer, Altria Group Lisa A. Turner of Virginia Beach, Executive Director, LPAC

Virginia Marine Resources Commission

Christina Everett* of Norfolk, Hampton Roads Director, Chesapeake Bay Foundation

of Norfolk, Hampton Roads Director, Chesapeake Bay Foundation Chris Newsome of Cobbs Creek, Fishing Guide, Bay Fly Fishing, LLC

Virginia Waste Management Board

Eric DeGroff* of Chesapeake, Professor, School of Law, Regent University

of Chesapeake, Professor, School of Law, Regent University Amarjit Singh Riat, P.E, PMP* of Fairfax Station, Engineering Manager, Prince William County Department of Parks, Recreation, and Tourism and Chairman, Sikh Foundation of Virginia

*denotes reappointment