North Garden man dies in one-vehicle crash

Published Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, 1:15 pm

A North Garden man is dead from injuries sustained in a one-vehicle crash on Old Lynchburg Road late Saturday night.

Michael Wayne Viar, 23, was traveling southbound in the area of the 2200 block of Old Lynchburg Road around 11:30 p.m. Saturday when he crossed the center double yellow line, drove off of the left side of the roadway, and struck multiple trees.

Viar was the only person in the vehicle.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation by the ACPD’s Fatal Crash Reconstruction Team.

