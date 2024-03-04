Countries
Wreaths Across America Radio expands with 50 new podasts, shows for veterans, families
Arts & Culture, US & World

Wreaths Across America Radio expands with 50 new podasts, shows for veterans, families

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
(© LIGHTFIELD STUDIOS – stock.adobe.com)

Wreaths Across America Radio, the leading internet radio station dedicated to honoring veterans and their families, proudly announces a significant expansion in its programming lineup.

With a commitment to providing diverse and engaging content, Wreaths Across America Radio now offers more than 50 unique shows, including seven new veteran-centric programs.

Since its inception, Wreaths Across America Radio has strived to amplify the voices of veterans, military families and supporters nationwide. The addition of new shows underscores the station’s dedication to its mission to Remember, Honor, Teach.

Streaming on the Internet 24/7, the radio platform provides informational and inspiring content about members of the U.S. armed forces, their families, military veterans and volunteers across the United States and overseas who support the mission to Remember, Honor, Teach. Along with the inspiring content, Wreaths Across America Radio plays various music with roots firmly planted in patriotism and a country music thread running through the core of the stream. Wreaths Across America Radio has a live morning show every weekday morning from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. ET, along with a variety of special programs that support the mission.

Wreaths Across America Radio is available on the iHeart Radio app, Audacy app, TuneIn app and online.

New shows include 1 Mile 1 Veteran with Danny Mayberry, Bulletproof Podcast with Ace, Connect First with Command Sgt. Maj. Shawn Carns, America’s First Corps, PHIner Life Show from the Mu Beta Phi Military Fraternity, Inc., Transacting Value, and True War Stories. The seventh show, Modern MilSpouse, is a production of Wreaths Across America Radio in partnership with Armed Forces Insurance (AFI) and features Military Spouses of the Year as hosts. The new programming focuses on veteran and active-duty information and support, mental health issues, military life, and stories of everyday life as a military spouse.

Wreaths Across America Radio also added two new shows to its “Trucking Tuesday” lineup: Sense Per Mile with Charles Gracey and Paul Gibson, and Standing Out: A Podcast About Sales, Marketing, and Leadership with Trey Griggs. Throughout the week, the station is hosted by six Wreaths Across America Radio on-air personalities: “Morning Show” host Michael W. Hale; JR Kitchens, U.S. Navy veteran; Tony Sequeria, USMC veteran; Justin Manning, TSGT (ret) USAF; Chuck Igo, U.S. Navy veteran; and New York on-air personality Mike Patrick.

“As Wreaths Across America Radio continues to expand our programming, we are honored to partner with shows that honor veterans and support the military community,” Jeff Pierce, Director of Broadcast and Media Partnerships at Wreaths Across America Radio, said. “We are dedicated to continually providing a platform for veterans, military families, and our volunteers to share their stories and support.”

A complete list of programming is available online.

A $17 sponsorship supports the program and places a fresh balsam veteran’s wreath on the headstone of an American hero on December 14, 2024, as part of National Wreaths Across America Day.

Wreaths Across America was founded in 1992 to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, which was begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester. The organization’s yearlong mission is carried out in part by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington and thousands of veterans’ cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond.

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

