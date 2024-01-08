Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia UAE Philippines Deutschland Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Women’s Basketball: Virginia fights back from early deficit, but Duke holds on, 60-56
Basketball, Sports

Women’s Basketball: Virginia fights back from early deficit, but Duke holds on, 60-56

Chris Graham
Published date:
uva basketball duke
Photo: UVA Athletics

Virginia fell behind early, fought back, hung close, but ultimately fell to Duke, 60-56, Sunday afternoon at John Paul Jones Arena.

Duke (10-5, 2-2 ACC), which got out to an early 13-3 lead, shot 40 percent from the field.

For the third consecutive game, Camryn Taylor led the ‘Hoos (8-6, 0-3 ACC) in scoring, with 17 points on 5-of-10 shooting.

Kymora Johnson also scored in double figures with 14 points, along with pulling down eight rebounds and recording three steals.

Virginia fought back to being down just four, 30-26, at the halftime break, and Jillian Brown hit a three to make it a one-possession game (47-44) with 8:03 to play.

Duke maintained at least a two-possession lead for the vast majority of the fourth quarter.

Johnson made a layup with three seconds left, but the Cavaliers had to foul immediately. Duke made both attempts at the line to seal the win.

“Obviously, we want to win. Everybody wants to win. I still think we’re going to win. We just have to fix some things,” UVA coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton said. “I think once we get everybody to be on the same page and come bring their A-game on the same day, we’re going to be a pretty good team. That process is taking a little bit longer than we would like, but we’re going to turn the corner.”

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Nelson County: Body found in burning car; identity of deceased unknown
2 Donald Trump, problem solver, wants to protect U.S. with a ‘giant dome’
3 Tony Bennett on lack of ‘competitive fire’: ‘Easy, you know, to sit there and say that’
4 Five Observations: What I saw in Virginia’s 76-60 road loss at NC State
5 Elise Stefanik, on 2024: ‘We are seeing Democrats try to steal the election’

Latest News

road construction
Local

Staunton District Traffic Alert: VDOT road work schedule for the week of Jan. 8-12

Chris Graham
road
Local

Culpeper District Traffic Alert: VDOT work schedule for the week of Jan. 8-12

Chris Graham

VDOT has updated its scheduled road work in the Culpeper District during the next week.

earth
Opinion, Politics

Mel Gurtov: Ten issues that will define 2024

Contributors

2024 is likely to be filled with more than the usual challenges to planetary safety and survival.

police
Cops & Courts, Local

Nelson County: Body found in burning car; identity of deceased unknown

Crystal Graham
tony bennett
Basketball, Sports

Tony Bennett on lack of ‘competitive fire’: ‘Easy, you know, to sit there and say that’

Chris Graham
Politics, U.S. & World

Donald Trump, problem solver, wants to protect U.S. with a ‘giant dome’

Chris Graham
elise stefanik
Politics, U.S. & World

Elise Stefanik, on 2024: ‘We are seeing Democrats try to steal the election’

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status