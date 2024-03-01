Women’s Basketball: Duke never trails in 73-54 win over Virginia on Thursday

Duke got out to an early 9-0 lead on Virginia, and never looked back on its way to a 73-54 win over the Cavaliers on Thursday.

A big issue for the ‘Hoos (14-14, 6-11 ACC) was poor shooting – UVA shot 37 percent on the night, and made just one three, that one coming with two minutes to go in the game, and the outcome having long since been decided.

Freshman Kymora Johnson led Virginia with 14 points on 6-of-15 shooting. Paris Clark had 12 points, and Cam Taylor added 11.

Duke (19-9, 11-6 ACC) shot 51 percent, and got a game-high 24 points from Reigan Richardson, who was 10-of-14 from the field in the game.

Next up for Virginia is the regular-season finale at JPJ with fifth-ranked Virginia Tech (23-5, 14-3 ACC) coming to town on Sunday.

It will be Senior Day for UVA, with the program honoring Sam Brunelle, London Clarkson, Taylor Lauterbach, Kaydan Lawson and Camryn Taylor.