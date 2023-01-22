Women’s Basketball: #7 Notre Dame rides two big runs to blow past Virginia, 76-54

Seventh-ranked Notre Dame took control with a 14-0 first-quarter run and cruised to a 76-54 win over Virginia on Sunday in South Bend.

Virginia (14-6, 3-6 ACC) turned the ball over eight times in the first quarter, and trailed 35-23 at the half.

Notre Dame (16-2, 7-1 ACC) opened the second half on a 14-2 run to go up 20, and the game never got back in reach from there.

The Irish had four players score in double figures, led by sophomore guard Sonia Citron’s 20-point outing. She finished with a career-high six three-pointers and also pulled down nine rebounds.

Camryn Taylor was the lone Cavalier to reach double figures, scoring a team-high 13 points.

Virginia was without forward Sam Brunelle, who was serving a one-game suspension after being issued a “fighting foul” in the Cavaliers’ loss to Florida State on Thursday.

“Disappointing game,” UVA coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton said. “It’s hard losing games back-to-back, but I thought, for part of the game, our kids fought. For part of the game, we could have done a lot of things better. We were short-handed, so that was difficult, but no excuses. We should have performed better. We should have locked into the game plan a little bit better and should have hit shots. But credit to Notre Dame. They have a phenomenal team.”