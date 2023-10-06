Women will not pay for medical coverage after pregnancy, child loss with new legislation

National Institutes of Health statistics reveal that as many as 26 percent of pregnancies end in miscarriage and more than 24,000 babies are stillborn each year in the United States.

October is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month, and the Caring for Grieving Families Act would limit cost-sharing for prenatal care provided in pregnancy bundles if a woman experiences a miscarriage or stillbirth to ensure parity with copayments for pregnancies that are carried to term.

U.S. Reps. Abigail Spanberger of Virginia and Dr. Mariannette Miller-Meeks of Iowa introduced the bipartisan legislation to make sure that women who experience miscarriage or stillbirth are not charged more for the prenatal care they received before losing their pregnancy than they would have been if they had been able to carry to live birth.

“Each year, hundreds of thousands of women in Virginia and across our country experience the heartbreaking loss of a pregnancy due to a miscarriage or stillbirth. These women and their families — who are already mourning a devastating loss — should not be subsequently burdened with higher-than-expected medical bills for a pregnancy they are no longer carrying,” Spanberger said. “Our bipartisan Caring for Grieving Families Act offers a straightforward solution to a cruel problem and would make sure that no grieving family is penalized for losing a pregnancy to no fault of their own.”

According to NIH Additionally, approximately one in 160 pregnancies at 20 weeks or later are affected by miscarriage or stillbirth. Pregnancy loss affects nearly one million expecting mothers in the U.S. each year.

Many insurers bundle services needed by expecting mothers, including prenatal visits, ultrasounds, labor and delivery, a postnatal checkup and newborn care, under one single copayment. Bundled payments are a type of alternative payment model created to improve patient outcomes by encouraging providers to move away from a fee-for-service model which reinforces volume-driven healthcare and instead toward a value-based payment model which motivates providers to coordinate care. But many episodic payments retroactively revert to separate, fee-for-service payments in the event of an incomplete “episode” and cause women to instead owe separate copays for each service previously received.

The legislation would prohibit group health plans or individual health insurance plans that cover pregnancy-related services in a bundled payment from imposing any cost-sharing requirement — including deductibles, coinsurance and copayments — on prenatal services provided prior to pregnancy loss in an amount that is higher than the cost would have been for the bundled payment if the miscarriage or stillbirth had not occurred.

Miller-Meeks is a member of the Maternity Care Caucus and a former physician.

“Enduring the loss of a pregnancy is a shattering experience for expecting mothers and their families,” Miller-Meeks said. “The Caring for Grieving Families Act ensures that mothers who suffer a miscarriage or stillbirth are not subject to a higher medical bill. This legislation would streamline pregnancy care payments and avoid adding financial burdens to women who experience either a miscarriage or a stillbirth.”

2020 Mom and Mom Congress Founder Joy Burkhard said that 21,000 stillbirths are experienced every year in the U.S., and more than 30 percent of pregnancies end in miscarriage.

“The Caring for Grieving Families Act will ensure that no family will endure further unexpected hardship by being charged higher copays or coinsurance for prenatal care they had already received, than if their pregnancy did not end in miscarriage or stillbirth,” Burkhard said. “Mom Congress applauds this critical step forward in recognizing the importance of supporting every single US pregnancy.”

Stacey Brayboy, Senior Vice President, Public Policy & Government Affairs, of March of Dimes said that pregnancy is a joyous time for most couples, but not for all.

“Experiencing a miscarriage or stillbirth is devastating and parents should be able to mourn the loss of their child without ending up with higher-than-expected medical bills for services they incurred leading up to their loss. Insurers are engaging in predatory actions by retroactively un-bundling prenatal services that tens of thousands of families depend on,” Brayboy said.

Birth in Color RVA Executive Director Kenda Sutton-EL said the unanticipated loss of a pregnancy is a heavy burden on parents.

“It comes with a heavy emotional and physical toll and our current social safety net systems offers few if any supports post miscarriage and stillbirth. It is unconscionable to think that insurance companies would place additional burdens on the already grieving parents by retroactively changing their coverage from bundled or episodic payments to fee-for-service payments, increasing the financial burdens on families going through tragedy. We at Birth In Color RVA fully support ensuring that pregnant persons who go through a miscarriage or stillbirth are not penalized for their loss. Women of color, black women in particular, suffer disproportionately from pregnancy loss, and, as with so many other areas of disparity, marginalized populations are disproportionately affected and are often least able to absorb additional costs and burdens. A lot has yet to be done to ensure that miscarriage and stillbirth survivors are taken care of in our society the way they should be – this bill is an important step in the right direction,” she said.